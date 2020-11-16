Education, Postsecondary

The $78 Billion Reason Why Community Colleges Need America’s Attention

By Victoria Yuen and Viviann Anguiano

In 2016, community colleges enrolled nearly half, or 45 percent, of students who attended public institutions. Despite playing a vital role in educating the nation’s workforce, community colleges are inadequately funded; in 2016, they received two-fifths of what four-year colleges received in educational revenue. Community colleges are open-access institutions, and this funding disparity harms the students who are more likely to attend them—low-income students, Black and Latinx students, working parents, and others. Watch the video below to learn more.

Animation by Dave Leonard.

Victoria Yuen is a policy analyst for Postsecondary Education at the Center for American Progress. Viviann Anguiano is an associate director for Postsecondary Education at the Center.