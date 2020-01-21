Progressive National Security: Perspectives on the First 100 Days

In the opening panel at CAP’s national security conference, CAP Vice President for National Security and International Policy Kelly Magsamen moderated a conversation on the importance of the first 100 days for a new progressive administration. Michèle Flournoy, Susan Rice, and Denis McDonough provided valuable insights on the challenges and opportunities of the transition and opening weeks of a new presidency, speaking from their past experiences working in defense and diplomacy in the White House. The conversation helped set the agenda for attendees and highlighted challenges that any new administration will face after President Donald Trump leaves office.