To meet the challenges of today, the Biden administration and Congress should reform the U.S. Department of Homeland Security around a mission that highlights safety and services alongside its traditional protecting roles. The Center for American Progress conducted a qualitative study and review of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security informed by discussions with more than 35 stakeholders—including former and current government officials, policy experts, and civil society members—from November 2020 to May 2021. Read CAP’s full report and recommendations: “Redefining Homeland Security: A New Framework for DHS To Meet Today’s Challenges.”

