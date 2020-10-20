‘We Need To Take Away Children’: Former Administration Officials Were ‘Driving Force’ Behind Family Separation Policy

Under the current administration, children were taken away from their parents and detained at the border in cages without soap, blankets, or even toothbrushes. A recent New York Times article found that former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod. J. Rosenstein, were the “driving force” behind this family separation policy.

Here are some of those children’s stories in their own words. It’s time to end inhumane immigration policies.

Jasmine Hardy is the video producer at the Center for American Progress. Erin Robinson is the campaign manager for Early Childhood Policy at the Center. Claudia Flores is the immigration campaign manager at the Center.