End Gerrymandering To Help Prevent Gun Violence

See also: “How Partisan Gerrymandering Prevents Legislative Action on Gun Violence” by Alex Tausanovitch, Chelsea Parsons, and Rukmani Bhatia

The American public supports sensible laws to prevent gun violence, but in part thanks to partisan gerrymandering, many state legislatures aren’t taking action. Ending gerrymandering would likely result in tougher gun laws—and safer communities.

Jasmine Hardy is the video editor at the Center for American Progress. Alex Tausanovitch is the director of Campaign Finance and Electoral Reform at the Center. Chelsea Parsons is the vice president of Gun Violence Prevention at the Center. Sam Berger is the vice president of Democracy and Government Reform at the Center.