Tracking Enforcement Measures for Violation of Stay-at-Home Orders

This list will be periodically updated to account for recent developments. It was last updated on April 2, 2020. Click here to view the related column: “The Enforcement of COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Orders.”

Many jurisdictions across the United States have issued COVID-19-related stay-at-home directives that include a variety of enforcement measures, from warnings to civil enforcement to criminal punishment. The following list provides examples of how various jurisdictions are enforcing these social distancing orders. Please note that this list is not meant to be comprehensive, but rather to provide an overview of the variety of approaches to enforcement taking place across the country.

Suspension of business operations or licenses

In Summit County, Ohio, the public health department—as of March 27—has closed 37 nonessential businesses that operated in violation of Ohio’s stay-at-home order, including 16 car washes, 13 electronic cigarette and vape shops, five retail stores, a fitness center, a private college, and a private playground.

In Anderson County, South Carolina, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Revenue have revoked LA Sports Club’s liquor license for failing several times to comply with the state’s executive order barring all restaurants and pubs from any service other than takeout or delivery.

Other examples:

Criminal enforcement

In Central, Louisiana, Pastor Tony Spell was arrested on March 31, 2020, and faces six misdemeanor counts for holding six large church services over two weeks, violating Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people. City and state leaders had urged the pastor to suspend services in order to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases in the area.

In Hawaii County, prosecutors have relied on the stay-at-home order to “stack” charges against an individual accused of breaking into a restaurant and stealing $3 from a tip jar. The individual was charged with burglary during an emergency period and violation of an emergency order, in addition to charges of property damage and theft. Bail was set at $10,750.

Other examples include:

