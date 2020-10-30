The Solutions We Need

The devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic collapse that followed have highlighted deep inequities in American society, just as the movement to end police violence toward Black people has reignited a national conversation about racial justice. To address the most acute challenges, policy experts must center solutions on difficult, chronic problems. In this resilient nation that draws strength from its diversity, we can and must tackle these problems together and move forward to a better future for all.

Systematic Inequality and Economic Opportunity

By Danyelle Solomon, Connor Maxwell, and Abril Castro

A 100 Percent Clean Future

Assessing the State of Police Reform

The True Cost of Providing Safe Child Care During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Rebuilding the U.S. Refugee Program for the 21st Century

A Multiple Measures Approach to Workforce Equity

By Livia Lam

Policymakers can take a bold approach to close equity gaps by redesigning workforce accountability to focus on job quality while addressing problems that disproportionately affect workers of color.

REPORT

America’s Electoral Future

By Rob Griffin, William H. Frey, and Ruy Teixeira

The generational makeup of the United States will change dramatically in the future and that is projected to have potentially profound effects of future elections.

REPORT

Interactive: The First 100 Days

By the CAP National Security and International Policy Team

This interactive database features nearly 250 recommendations that the next administration can advance, adopt, and implement within the first 100 days to set the country on a path toward a more progressive national security approach.

INTERACTIVE