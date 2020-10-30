The Solutions We Need

4 First Steps for Congress To Address White Supremacist Terrorism
As tensions rise ahead of the upcoming election, the 116th Congress can and should act now to confront the surge in violent white supremacy across the country.
The devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic collapse that followed have highlighted deep inequities in American society, just as the movement to end police violence toward Black people has reignited a national conversation about racial justice. To address the most acute challenges, policy experts must center solutions on difficult, chronic problems. In this resilient nation that draws strength from its diversity, we can and must tackle these problems together and move forward to a better future for all.
The United States must learn from past experiences—from the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks through the Trump administration—to rebuild a resilient refugee resettlement program.
Social media platforms must do more to prevent their products from contributing to disinformation and chaos—both in the lead-up to the election and after polls close.
Policymakers can take a bold approach to close equity gaps by redesigning workforce accountability to focus on job quality while addressing problems that disproportionately affect workers of color.
The next presidential administration must take immediate, bold action to provide a quality education for every child.
The generational makeup of the United States will change dramatically in the future and that is projected to have potentially profound effects of future elections.
An actionable plan for the next administration’s progressive national security agenda.
This interactive database features nearly 250 recommendations that the next administration can advance, adopt, and implement within the first 100 days to set the country on a path toward a more progressive national security approach.
In-person polling locations will help preserve Americans’ access to the ballot box.
This video from faith leaders explains four concrete, nonpartisan ways that religious communities can support the 2020 election.
In no county in the United States can an unemployed single parent afford a modest budget for their family. A Senate Republican plan to supplement state benefits with $300 will still fall drastically short.
This election, forward-looking businesses can provide an essential service to their communities—preserving the right to vote while also protecting their stakeholders from COVID-19.
Thousands of child care providers are at risk of permanent closure without significant public investment.
The Supreme Court must prioritize public safety over partisan challenges to valid public health orders.
Cities have an important role in helping to ensure that during the coronavirus pandemic, Americans can make their voices heard in the upcoming election cycle.