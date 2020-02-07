‘It Would Bring so Much Relief to so Many People:’ How Washington’s Clean Slate Legislation Could Give People a Second Chance

Carolina Landa shares how the current reentry system in Washington state makes it impossible for her to move on from her criminal record. Yet if Washington enacts clean slate legislation, she could finally get the second chance she’s earned. Learn more at civilsurvival.org/cleanslatewa/.

Jasmine Hardy is the video producer at the Center for American Progress. David Ballard is the field advocacy and outreach manager for the Poverty to Prosperity Program at the Center. Rebecca Vallas is a senior fellow at the Center.