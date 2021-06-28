Event Recap: Labor Unions and the Future

Learn more about the four main takeaways from “Labor Unions and the Future,” a book event with David Madland, Mary Kay Henry, and Dorian Warren. At a time when stronger unions are sorely needed, David Madland’s new book Re-Union: How Bold Labor Reforms Can Repair, Revitalize, and Reunite the United States explains how to design a new labor system for today’s economy with enhanced rights for workers, incentives for union membership, and greater sectoral bargaining to complement worksite-level bargaining.

Produced by Jasmine Hardy, Meghan Miller, and Hai-Lam Phan.

David Madland is a senior fellow and the senior adviser to the American Worker Project at American Progress.