Congressional Impeachment Hearings, December 9, 2019

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee held its second public impeachment hearings on December 9—the first since Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi officially called upon Congress to draw up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Thursday, December 5. In the hearing, the committee heard evidence from the investigation into the president’s alleged efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to announce investigations into his political opponents by withholding military aid and a White House meeting.

