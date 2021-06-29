All Workers Deserve Access to Paid Family and Medical Leave

Millions of workers in the United States do not have access to paid family and medical leave to care for their own health, a new child, or a seriously ill loved one. In fact, 4 out of 5 private sector workers lack access to any paid family leave, and low-wage workers are the least likely to have access. Establishing a comprehensive and national paid family and medical leave program is crucial to propel an equitable recovery and help workers, their families, and the U.S. economy thrive.

Produced by Hai-Lam Phan and Jasmine Hardy.

Juli Adhikari is a policy and advocacy coordinator for the Women’s Initiative at the Center for American Progress. Diana Boesch is a policy analyst for women’s economic security for the Women’s Initiative at the Center.