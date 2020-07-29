Women

Reproductive Rights at the Supreme Court

By Kurt Mueller, Jamille Fields Allsbrook, Nora Ellmann, Juli Adhikari, and Maggie Jo Buchanan

The Supreme Court’s decisions this term on reproductive health, rights, and justice were a mixture of wins and losses in the fight to protect reproductive rights. The cases demonstrate that who the president and Senate put on the federal bench is a critical issue, and they are a reminder of the need for proactive policies to provide meaningful access to reproductive health care.

At the Center for American Progress, Kurt Mueller is a motion graphic designer contractor; Jamille Fields Allsbrook is the director of women’s health and rights; Nora Ellmann is a research associate for women’s health and rights; Juli Adhikari is an advocacy associate with the Women’s Initiative; and Maggie Jo Buchanan is the director of Legal Progress.