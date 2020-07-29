Reproductive Rights at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s decisions this term on reproductive health, rights, and justice were a mixture of wins and losses in the fight to protect reproductive rights. The cases demonstrate that who the president and Senate put on the federal bench is a critical issue, and they are a reminder of the need for proactive policies to provide meaningful access to reproductive health care.

At the Center for American Progress, Kurt Mueller is a motion graphic designer contractor; Jamille Fields Allsbrook is the director of women’s health and rights; Nora Ellmann is a research associate for women’s health and rights; Juli Adhikari is an advocacy associate with the Women’s Initiative; and Maggie Jo Buchanan is the director of Legal Progress.