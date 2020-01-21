Foreign Policy and Security

Iran: What Now?

The closing panel at CAP’s national security conference featured a discussion on current challenges with President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions in the Middle East. CAP Senior Fellow Brian Katulis moderated a conversation with former White House deputy national security adviser Avril Haines, former national security adviser to the vice president Jake Sullivan, and Associate Political Scientist at the RAND Corp. Ariane Tabatabai about what a new administration will need to confront once in office.