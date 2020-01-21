The Power of Progressive National Security With Ambassador Samantha Power

The lunch keynote at CAP’s national security conference featured Ambassador Samantha Power in conversation with CAP’s vice president for National Security and International Policy, Kelly Magsamen. Power served as President Barack Obama’s ambassador to the United Nations and senior director for multilateral affairs and human rights on the National Security Council. Magsamen and Ambassador Power discussed the importance of progressive values in U.S. foreign policy and the challenges a new administration will face in restoring U.S. leadership on the global stage.