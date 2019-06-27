Who Is Kim Jong Un?

Getting to know the supreme leader of the Hermit Kingdom is not a simple undertaking. But Anna Fifield, Beijing bureau chief for The Washington Post and author of the new book The Great Successor: The Divinely Perfect Destiny of Brilliant Comrade Kim Jong Un, has come as close as any foreigner to North Korea in achieving that task. This week, Fifield—along with CAP Senior Fellow Mike Fuchs—joins Daniella and Ed to discuss what it was like seeking to paint the most comprehensive portrait of the infamously shadowy dictator in her new book. She also details how she went about gathering information about who Kim is and how he became—and has remained—the leader of North Korea.

