4 Ways Religious Communities Can Ensure a Safe and Fair Election

Across the United States, religious communities are actively engaged in efforts to ensure a safe and fair 2020 election. Today, we are releasing this video of five prominent faith leaders discussing ways that religious communities can support the election in a nonpartisan manner. The video features writer and activist Simran Jeet Singh, Faith in Action deputy director Rev. Michael-Ray Matthews, National Council of Jewish Women CEO Sheila Katz, the New Georgia Project director of faith organizing Rev. Billy M. Honor, and the Unitarian Universalist Association organizing strategy director Rev. Ashley Horan.

Maggie Siddiqi is the director of the Faith and Progressive Policy Initiative at the Center for American Progress. Danielle Root is the associate director of voting rights and access to justice on the Democracy and Government Reform team at the Center. William Roberts is the managing director for Democracy and Government Reform at the Center. Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons is a fellow with the Faith and Progressive Policy Initiative at the Center. Kurt Mueller is a motion graphic design contractor at the Center.