Connecting the Dots: How the Trump Administration Misuses Religious Freedom To Create a License To Discriminate

Freedom of religion is a fundamental American value—but that freedom does not give institutions or individuals the right to harm others. Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, his administration has expanded religious exemptions in an attempt to gut civil rights protections and codify discrimination against people of minority faiths, women, and people who are LGBTQ. It is time to connect the dots among the administration’s numerous attacks on civil rights across federal agencies.

This video accompanies a briefing document created through a partnership among the Center for American Progress, American Civil Liberties Union, and the Movement Advancement Project. Download the document here for more information on each of the Trump administration’s discriminatory actions.

Maggie Siddiqi is the director of the Faith and Progressive Policy Initiative at the Center for American Progress. Kurt Mueller is a motion graphic designer contractor at the Center. Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons is a fellow with the Faith and Progressive Policy Initiative at the Center. Sharita Gruberg is the director of the LGBTQ Research and Communications Project at the Center.