Why I Fight To End Gun Violence: Survivors of Domestic Abuse and Violence

Barbara, Rachel, and Marcy fight to end gun violence in memory of their loved ones, the 52 women who are killed by armed abusers every month, as well as the 4.5 million American women alive today who have been threatened by an abuser with a gun and the 1 million who have been shot or shot at.

Jasmine Hardy is the video producer at the Center for American Progress. Orlando Suazo is a video contractor at the Center. Jessica Schuman is a former video intern at the Center. Oshane Mcrae is the campaign associate for Gun Violence Prevention at the Center. Rukmani D. Bhatia is a senior policy analyst for Gun Violence Prevention at the Center.