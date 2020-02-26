Why I Fight To End Gun Violence: Davoria Williams

Davoria Williams fights to end gun violence because she lost her only child—her friend, her protector, her world—to gun violence: “I don’t think no parent, as so many of us have, should have to bury our children”

