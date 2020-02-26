Gun Violence Prevention

Why I Fight To End Gun Violence: Davoria Williams

By Jasmine Hardy, Orlando Suazo, Jessica Schuman, Oshane Mcrae, and Rukmani Bhatia Posted on

Davoria Williams fights to end gun violence because she lost her only child—her friend, her protector, her world—to gun violence: “I don’t think no parent, as so many of us have, should have to bury our children”

Jasmine Hardy is the video producer at the Center for American Progress. Orlando Suazo is a video contractor at the Center. Jessica Schuman is a former video intern at the Center. Oshane Mcrae is the campaign associate for Gun Violence Prevention at the Center. Rukmani D. Bhatia is a senior policy analyst for Gun Violence Prevention at the Center.