Why We Fight To End Gun Violence

Gun violence affects nearly everyone. Close to 40,000 Americans die and more than 100,000 are injured by gun violence every year. With numbers that large, it’s easy to lose sight of the individual stories of those directly affected by this public health epidemic. CAP’s Gun Violence Prevention team sat down with grieving mothers, students, victims of domestic abuse, people from communities trapped in cycles of poverty, and many others and asked why: Why do you fight to end gun violence? Here are their answers.

Bottom line: We fight to end gun violence, because we can win. Now is the time to end gun violence.

Jasmine Hardy is the video producer at the Center for American Progress. Jessica Schuman is a former video intern at the Center. Oshane Mcrae is the campaign associate for Gun Violence Prevention at the Center. Rukmani D. Bhatia is a senior policy analyst for Gun Violence Prevention at the Center.