The Power of Women of Color in the Global Climate Movement

Women of color and women in the global south are at the forefront of climate disasters—and are also leaders in finding solutions. To celebrate Earth Day, this video recognizes the leadership and contributions of young women of color—such as Vanessa Nakate, founder of the Rise Up Movement—in the climate movement.

Osub Ahmed is a senior policy analyst for women’s health and rights with the Women’s Initiative at the Center for American Progress. Juli Adhikari is an advocacy associate for the Women’s Initiative. Hannah Malus is a campaign manager for Energy and Environment at the Center.