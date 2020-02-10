New Poll: Americans Disapprove of President Trump’s Proposed Changes to NEPA

A recent survey conducted by Hart Research Associates on behalf of the Center for American Progress found that President Donald Trump’s proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) are extremely unpopular with Americans across the political spectrum. Even when pressure tested against arguments in favor of reducing environmental regulation to speed up the construction of infrastructure projects, there is broad opposition to the Trump administration’s proposal to change NEPA, with 55 percent finding it unfavorable and only 28 percent finding it favorable. A memo from Hart Research Associates detailing the top lines of the results is available here.