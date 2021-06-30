src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=2804137903007331&ev=PageView&noscript=1" />
Patrick Gaspard Named President and CEO of the Center for American Progress, CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund

Patrick Gaspard speaks onstage, January 2020.

Patrick Gaspard brings decades of experience from the White House, international diplomacy, democracy promotion, and union leadership to the Center for American Progress and the Center for American Progress Action Fund. His values, policy expertise, and leadership will help push through a progressive agenda now and develop the next progressive agenda for the years ahead.