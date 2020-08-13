How We Move Forward

This page will be updated with new content. Last updated on August 13, 2020.

COVID-19 and America’s Health: How Do We Heal?

Event

August 17 1:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m. EST

A discussion on how the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the U.S. health care and education systems, especially for communities of color; what actions need to be taken to move toward recovery now; and how progressive solutions may prevent a COVID-19 repeat in the future.

Take action

Make COVID-19 vaccines accessible to every American. As we get closer to developing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. government still has no plan to acquire the necessary supply of vaccines or guarantee that all Americans can afford to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 and the Economy: Recession, Repairing, and Rebuilding

Event

August 18, 1:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m. EST

COVID-19 has affected our economy—from small business to unemployment to child care. Hear from experts on how we can actively revive and rebuild the economy in a way that can make the dream of inclusive prosperity for all Americans a reality.

The Effects of COVID-19 on Our Democracy

Hosted by our partner organization CAP Action

August 19, 1:00 p.m.– 2:00 p.m. EST

The United States’ democratic processes have undergone numerous stress tests in recent years, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is adding yet another challenge to overcome. Here’s what we can make sure that all Americans are able to participate and elect their representatives November and in years to come.

Take action

Tell Congress to prepare the country’s election infrastructure to ensure all eligible Americans can vote.

Making 2021 the Start of a Better Way Forward

Event

August 20, 1:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m. EST

The events of 2020 have further underscored long-standing structural and systemic inequities and racism as well as the need for police reforms and accountability. Join us for a discussion on the bold ideas that can deliver a future where we not only meet these great challenges head on but rebuild with more progressive foundations will leave no American behind.

