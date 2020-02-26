Why I Fight To End Gun Violence: Maria-Teresa Liebermann-Parraga

Click here to view all videos in the “Why I Fight To End Gun Violence” series.

Maria Teresa Liebermann-Parraga fights to end gun violence for communities facing gun violence here in the United States and abroad. “I was born in Mexico and have been in the U.S. for most of my life, and gun violence has affected both of these countries … [and] my families for long enough,” Liebermann-Parraga said.

Jasmine Hardy is the video producer at the Center for American Progress. Orlando Suazo is a video contractor at the Center. Jessica Schuman is a former video intern at the Center. Oshane Mcrae is the campaign associate for Gun Violence Prevention at the Center. Rukmani D. Bhatia is a senior policy analyst for Gun Violence Prevention at the Center.