Why I Fight To End Gun Violence: Shirley Carter

Shirley Carter, who lost her sons to gun violence, shares her story and why now is the time to end gun violence.

“I’m going to do everything I can in my power to learn more so that I can do more and advocate in my community for a change,” Carter said.

Jasmine Hardy is the video producer at the Center for American Progress. Jessica Schuman is a former video intern at the Center. Oshane Mcrae is the campaign associate for Gun Violence Prevention at the Center. Rukmani D. Bhatia is a senior policy analyst for Gun Violence Prevention at the Center.