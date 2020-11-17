5 Policies the Biden-Harris Administration Must Tackle To Protect College Students

With the nation deep in a pandemic that has induced an economic recession, the newly elected Biden-Harris administration has much work ahead to ensure that students are protected in this time of unprecedented uncertainty.

There are worrying signs. Enrollments at community college have dropped significantly during the current crisis, while enrollments at for-profit and online programs have increased. Graduate program enrollment is up. Marketing and recruiting activities, which are often deceptive and misleading, are also on the rise. More colleges are considering using for-profit companies to establish and outsource their online programs. Students are facing greater danger than they did during the last recession, when aggressive and predatory recruiting practices by some for-profit colleges drove millions of students into programs that left them either with no degree or with an essentially worthless degree. Meanwhile, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has systematically dismantled protections for students and taxpayers that were built up by the Obama administration, leaving students stranded when their colleges closed precipitously and saddled with debt for worthless programs.

Consumer protection issues have never been more important than they are now. That is why the Center for American Progress has teamed up with five other organizations—New America, The Century Foundation, The Institute for College Access and Success, Third Way, and Veterans Education Success—to call on the Biden-Harris administration to make accountability a top priority for the U.S. Department of Education through the following five steps:

Protect students from shoddy higher education programs. For-profit colleges have driven an increase in student loan default and delinquency and left students unemployed or with unacceptably low earnings. The Obama-Biden administration raised the floor on for-profit and nondegree programs, but Secretary DeVos rolled these protections back. Reinstituting strong requirements for programs that promise to provide “gainful employment” and writing a new rule that deters institutions from preying on and lying to students should be a top priority for the administration. Additionally, the administration should rescind guidance that has allowed schools to skirt rules banning payments that offer an incentive to recruit students in large numbers, often with predatory tactics, using certain types of contracts.

The next several years look to be difficult ones for the higher education sector. But they will be significantly harder for students if bold steps are not taken to protect them from the rampant abuses and profiteering seen throughout the last recession. The Biden-Harris administration should undo the damage wrought by Secretary DeVos and make consumer protection and accountability issues in higher education a central priority in the White House.

Debbie Cochrane is the executive vice president of The Institute for College Access and Success. Lanae Erickson Hatalsky is the senior vice president for the Social Policy and Politics Program at Third Way. Antoinette Flores is the director for Postsecondary Education at the Center for American Progress. Amy Laitinen is the director for Higher Education Policy at New America. Bob Shireman is the director of Higher Education Excellence and a senior fellow at The Century Foundation. Carrie Wofford is the president of Veterans Education Success.