The Cost of Child Care During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Child care providers across the country are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite some additional funding appropriated by Congress through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, providers are facing increased costs and decreased revenue. This calculator quantifies the additional costs that licensed child care providers are facing as they provide safe and developmentally appropriate child care during the pandemic.

Simon Workman is the director for Early Childhood Policy at the Center for American Progress. Mathew Brady is the data visualization developer at the Center.

