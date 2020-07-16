Assessing the State of Police Reform

This fact sheet will be periodically updated to account for new policy developments. It was last updated on July 16, 2020. Click here to view other fact sheets in this series.

The recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black Americans have shown that the country’s pattern of police violence is as much a reality today as it was in the past. The national protests that followed these killings have focused on the expansive authority given to police in the United States, who have become not only law enforcers but also default responders to homelessness, mental and physical health distress, substance misuse, and school discipline issues—areas where they do not have the appropriate training and expertise. Along with such expansive authority, the police have been granted wide latitude to employ tactics of force without meaningful oversight or accountability.

Police reform priorities

The national protests have begun to result in some tangible changes to restore communities’ trust in the police as well as ensure public safety. Jurisdictions at the state and local levels are taking action to right-size the role of the police and hold them accountable to the people they serve, from calling for more transparency and data collection, to placing an emphasis on community-based solutions.

Increase transparency and accountability

Governors and state legislatures have advanced a number of reforms that aim to increase police transparency and accountability. Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO), for example, signed a police accountability bill, which requires law enforcement to collect and report data on individual encounters and allows officers to be sued in their individual capacities without the protection of qualified immunity. Moreover, the new law forbids officers from using deadly force unless they face an imminent threat, and it prohibits deadly physical force to apprehend a person suspected only of a minor or nonviolent offense. Meanwhile, in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signed into law the “Say Their Name” reform agenda package, which permits the disclosure of officers’ prior disciplinary records and designates the New York attorney general as an independent prosecutor for matters relating to civilian deaths.

At the local level, mayors and city councils have also pushed for reforms of police transparency and accountability. City councils in Philadelphia and San Diego, for instance, approved resolutions that, if passed, would create independent oversight commissions with subpoena power to complete witness testimony and seek records. Other examples of reforms to increase police transparency and accountability are listed in the text box below.

Overhaul harmful police policies and practices

At both the state and local levels, there have been efforts to reform policing policies and practices that have resulted in excessive uses of force. For example, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT) implemented by executive order a set of reforms that bans chokeholds, mandates body and dashboard cameras, and restricts the transfer of military equipment to the Connecticut State Police. Additionally, the Salt Lake City Police Department banned the use of chokeholds and tear gas to respond to protests.

Cities have also taken up reforms to prevent racial profiling by the police. The Des Moines City Council passed an anti-racial profiling ordinance that mandates new annual police training on de-escalation, cultural diversity, cultural competency, and implicit bias. Cities such as Boston and Santa Cruz, California, also banned the use of technologies that may result in racial profiling, such as facial recognition and predictive policing. Other examples of reforms to overhaul police policies and practices are listed in the text box below.

State and local reforms to overhaul harmful police policies and practices Bans on chokeholds Utah’s governor bans chokeholds for Utah Highway Patrol and state corrections officers.

Utah | June 11, 2020

Utah | June 11, 2020 The Denver Police Department bans chokeholds.

Denver | June 7, 2020 Bans on racial profiling The Georgia General Assembly approves a hate crimes bill that allows enhanced criminal penalties to be levied against those who target their victims based on race, gender, sexual orientation, sex, national origin, religion, or physical or mental disability.

Georgia | June 23, 2020

Georgia | June 23, 2020 The New York governor signs a reform package that makes it a civil rights violation to call 911 to report a nonemergency incident involving a member of a protected class without reason to suspect a crime or an imminent threat.

New York | June 12, 2020

Prioritize community-based solutions to public safety

Mayors and city councils have pushed for community-based solutions to public safety, and a few have called for reductions in the police budget to pay for such investments. The Seattle City Council, for example, opted to reduce the public’s exposure to policing on the front end by decriminalizing certain lower-level offenses. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the city will replace police with trained, unarmed professionals to respond to calls that don’t involve a threat to public safety. Many school boards and superintendents in cities such as Portland, Oregon, have also decided to downsize or eliminate police presence on campus. At the postsecondary level, the University of Minnesota announced that it would end its contract with the Minneapolis Police Department. Other examples of reforms to prioritize community-based solutions to public safety are listed in the text box below.

Kenny Lo is a research associate for Criminal Justice Reform at the Center for American Progress.